BUCKI - Herbert C. September 11, 1926 - May 30, 2020, of Amherst, passed on at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital on May 30, 2020. Herb was the son of Stephen Bucki and Bernice (Januszewski) Bucki. He was preceded in death by brother Stephen; sister-in-law Florence; brother John; sister Catherine Gress and brother-in-law Terrence Gress. He is survived by his sister Mary J.; brother Peter and sisters-in-law Veronica, and Suzanne. Through the years Herb enjoyed being with nine nieces and nephews, friends and family at numerous picnics and celebrations in his home. Herb served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict 1951-1953. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be offered at a later published date. Arrangements are with BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 Williams St., Cheektowaga.