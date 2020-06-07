BRZEZINSKI, Robert W.

BRZEZINSKI - Robert W. Of Orchard Park, NY, June 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Marcy A. (Blaszak) Brzezinski; dearest father of Julie A. (Dennis) Helminiak; son of the late Leo R. and Gertrude C. (Derenda) Brzezinski; brother of Shirley (late Dennis) Dale, James (late joanne), William (Lisa) and Richard (Sheila) Brzezinski; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Bob was a great husband, father and friend to all. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com