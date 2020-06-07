Mayor cancels Buffalo curfew on pledge of peaceful protests

Mayor Byron W. Brown on Sunday announced that he is lifting the city's 8 p.m. curfew effective immediately after community groups and activists pledged to ensure that protests and demonstrations will remain peaceful.

In a statement, Brown said he made his decision after consulting with Buffalo Police Department leadership and members of the Common Council, and agreeing to "continue to hear the voices of the community."

He said he had met with members of the community all week, including Free the People WNY Coalition, and had seen "the beautiful, transformational power of organized and peaceful protests in Buffalo over the last two days."

The statement did not indicate what steps the community groups would take to control the protesters.

Brown imposed the curfew, which was effective from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., on Tuesday in response to looting and increased violence during several days of widespread protests, which were triggered by the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers. Other local municipalities, including Erie County, already canceled their curfews.