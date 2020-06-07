BOVE, Reverend Donald R.

BOVE - Reverend Donald R. On June 4, 2020, Reverend Bove from Cheektowaga, NY, went to be with the Lord on June 4, 2020, leaving Barbara (Hinsken) his godly wife of 68 years and his devoted family at the age of 89 after a long illness. beloved husband of Barbara (Hinsken) Bove; dearest father of Shelley (James) Stoffel and Amy (Rick) Owens; dear grandfather of Jennifer (Travis) Stahl, Sara (Michael) Fabozzi, Colleen (Shane) Hood, Ashley (Colton) Alexander, Brianna (Ilkka) Vuori and Tasha (fiance' Dominic) Owens; great-grandfather of Avery, Elise, Owen, Landon, Ella, Luke, Matthew and Elsa; brother-in-law of Shirley Wagner. A Memorial Service will be held at Lancaster Community Baptist Church, Lancaster, NY at a later date. Barbara and Don met in 7th grade and after graduating in 1949 from Lancaster High School Don enlisted in the Air Force. They were married in 1951 and lived in Bermuda at Kindley Air Force Basewh, where he was in the Hurricane Hunters Squadron. They returned to Lancaster to raise their family. He worked at Symington/Dresser, Freezer Queen and was the Human Resource Director for Acres American Consulting Engineers in Buffalo. He attended Houghton Bible College, was ordained with the Evangelical Church Alliance, as well as serving on their Board of Directors. Don was on the Board of Directors for Buffalo City Mission. In 1984 Don was appointed the Director of overseas Ministries for United World Mission located in Florida and he and Barbara served the Lord ministering to missionaries in foreign countries. As missionaries the Boves have traveled to over 40 countries proclaiming the Gospel. They also organized 58 teams that built churches in 14 countries around the world. In 1989 they moved to North Carolina when the United World Mission relocated their headquarters. After retiring Don worked at Samaritan's Purse, Operation Christmas Child in Boone, NC, volunteered for 12 years at the Billy Graham Center in Asheville, NC and served as chaplain for Billy Graham's Rapid Response Teams in Charlotte, NC. In 2014 they moved back to Buffalo and were blessed to be with their family and enjoy their great-grandchildren. Don was a soul-winner and is now with all those who prayed with him to receive Christ as their personal savior. He is safe in the arms of Jesus and waiting for all his family and friends for that grand reunion in Heaven. God blessed Don abundantly and he is now rejoicing in knowing that he has reached his final destination for all eternity with the Lord. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Operation Christmas Child Shoe Box Ministry at Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 in Don's name are graciously appreciated. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com