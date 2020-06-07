BOVE, Blanche

BOVE - Blanche Of Lancaster, NY, June 3, 2020, age 105. Beloved wife of the late Howard; loving mother of the late Nancy (late Donald) Becker and the late Patty Stamp; dearest grandmother of Pamela (Jamie) Lerczak, Robert (Karen) Stamp, Donald (Pamela) Becker and Marie (Aaron) Reese; great-grandmother of ten; great-great-grandmother of four; sister of Gladys Capella; also predeceased by five brothers and six sisters. Funeral Services were held privately with the family. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com