Boniak, Renita (Riffe)

Boniak - Renita (nee Riffe)

Suddenly February 10, 2020, in Ken- tucky, formerly of Buffalo, loving wife of

the late Daniel P. Boniak; dear daughter

of the late Gladys and Homer Riffe; cherished daughter-in-law of the late Bernard and Stephania Boniak; sister-in-law of the late Bernadette (Marie) Boniak; also survived by extended family and friends. Services were private. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com