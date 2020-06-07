BONFESSUTO, Dolores M. "Bonnie"

A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on May 26, 2020. Dolores of Tarpon Springs, FL was born on Feb. 27, 1936 in Buffalo, NY. She is the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Piazza). Dolores graduated from Gowanda State School of Nursing where she became an RN, then had a career spanning over 30 years in hospital administration at Millard Fillmore Hospital of Buffalo, NY and later the Visiting Nursing Association of WNY. She was incredibly selfless and caring. She touched the lives of many people. She was loved and respected by many whose lives are better for having known her. Dolores always enjoyed her time with family and friends. Dolores is survived by her loving husband, Carmen of 63 years; her four children, Darryl M. Bonfessuto (Lori Williams), Dawn Marie Bonfessuto, Debra A. Jozwiak (Edward), David C. Bonfessuto (Karen Sandau); her seven grandchildren, Derek Bonfessuto (Rachael), Helen Paltenghi (Devin), Michael Bonfessuto (Amanda), Erica Jozwiak, Gina Jozwiak, Julia Bonfessuto and Nico Bonfessuto; and five great-grandchildren, Ethan and Liam Bonfessuto, Blake and Luke Paltenghi, and Isabella Bonfessuto. She was also survived by her sister, Suzanne Piro (Peter), sister-in-law Jacqueline Blackwell (Terry), and brother-in-law Russell Bonfessuto (Donna Phipps). She was predeceased by her three sisters, Jane Flaherty (Ed), Grace Camino (Saverio), and Marianne Mages (William). She will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.