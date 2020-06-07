BOLDT, John

BOLDT - John Age 75, devoted husband of 52 years to Lynn (nee Kauderer); adored father of Lisa Boldt (Jim Clark), Karen Scheuer (Rich Lowe); beloved "Gapa" of Liam Scheuer (Hayley Hicks); brother of Bill (Linda), Mary Jane, Charlie (Cindy) and Walter, the late Tom. Survived by many nephews and a special niece. Proudly served in the US Army from January 1966-December 1967. Celebration of John's life at a later date. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.jerfh.com