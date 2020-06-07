BELZ, Dorothy T. (Tyrrell)

May 31, 2020, beloved wife of the late Franklin M. Belz; cherished mother of Mark (Kathie) Belz, Anne DiCenso, Kevin (Beverley) Belz and Donna Renier; loving grandmother of Meaghan DiCenso, Michael Renier, Stacy DiCenso and Sadie Belz; dear sister of the late John (Jane) Tyrrell, Edward (May) Tyrrell, Marie Stranahan, William (Dorothy) Tyrrell and Muriel (Arnold) Reisner; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. Donations in Dorothy's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Arrangements by the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com