BECKMAN, Philip

BECKMAN - Philip June 2, 2020. Husband of the late Marta Beckman; father of Melissa (Alex Goldman) Beckman and Deborah Beckman; grandfather of Evan Boyar. Philip was a Holocaust survivor. Services were held privately by the family. Memorials may be made to the Holocaust Resource Center, www.hrcbuffalo.org and Hospice Niagara. Please share condolences at mesnekoff.com. Arrangements made by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.