BARNETT, Richard J.

BARNETT - Richard J. Of West Seneca, NY, June 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jean M. (nee Ryan); dearest father of James, David, Katherine (John) Freeman, Michael, Peter (Jennifer), Joseph and the late Laura (Michael) Lemon; also survived by 20 grandchildren; brother of the late Jean (late Frederick) Reger. Private Funeral Services were held by the family at HOY FUNERAL HOME, with interment at St. Matthew's Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Richard's Life for relatives and friends at a time and place to be announced. Mr. Barnett was a retiree after 36 years, with the phone company and he was a Navy veteran. Mr. Barnett was a devoted family man and will be greatly missed. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com