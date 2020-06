BAKER, Craig J.

BAKER - Craig J. June 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Jodie (nee Franklin); dear father of Stacy and Chad (Kelly) Baker and step-father of William (Katie) Bonczar; grandfather of Liam and Makenna; brother of Becky (Leo) Bellinger and predeceased by a brother and sister; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. A Memorial Service will be held in the future, when allowed. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com