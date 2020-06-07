AYALA, Juana A. "Jennie" (Melendez)

AYALA - Juana A. "Jennie"

(nee Melendez)

of Buffalo, NY, formerly of Patillas, Puerto Rico, entered into rest June 5, 2020. Devoted mother of Vionette Rodriguez, Marilyn Morgan, Mia Ayala, Miguel A. Ayala, Edwin (late Elena) Ayala, Linda (Sam) Gonzalez and the late Raymond Ayala; cherished grandmother to many; loving daughter of the late Narciso and Irma (nee Cintron) Melendez. Due to social gathering limitations, private services will be attended by family at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), followed by a burial at Pine Lawn Cemetery. Condolences offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com