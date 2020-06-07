ATZROTT, Janice (Wojciechowski)

May 23, 2020, beloved wife of the late Kenneth; devoted mother of Katie (Jeff) Benzel and the late Jennifer Gaskin; step-mother of Julie and Jessie Atzrott; loving grandmother of Matthew, Johnny, Brandon, Casie, Dylan, Triston, Caleb, and Kira; dear sister of Carol (Ken) Kopacz; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services were private. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com