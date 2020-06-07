ARENA, Russell M.

ARENA - Russell M. Of Depew, June 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Judith (nee Zuchelkowski) Arena; devoted father of Dawn (Gene) McDonald and Anthony (Amy) Arena; loving grandfather of Alyssa, Jenna, Miranda and Lauren; dear brother of Peter (Mary) Arena, late Patricia (Ernest) Lewandowski and late Judith (late John) Loukatos; also survived by nieces and nephews. Due to the Current Coroanavirus (COVID-19) Health Care Crisis, a Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Russ's Life will be held when it is safe to do so. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing may make memorials to the Tri-Community Food Pantry, 722 Terrace Blvd., Depew, NY 14043. Online condolences may be left at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com