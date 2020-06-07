ANTHONY, Leonard Howard

ANTHONY - Leonard Howard May 28, 2020, age 78, beloved husband of the late Luberta (Bishop) Anthony; dear father of Lenore (Otis) Wesley and Leonard H. (Carla) Anthony, Jr.; loving grandfather of Jeffrey, Justin, Jennifer, Kalyn, Leonard, Courtney and Jamil; great-grandfather of Jhayen, Naviea, Novel, Jayceon, Jayden, Caera, Jalyn and Jashawn; brother of Geraldine Sankoh and the late Clifton Anthony, Jr., Nettie Ruth (Otis) Thomas and Mary Helen (Joseph) Simon; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Private Funeral Services and interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Please visit Leonard's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com.