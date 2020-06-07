ALDRICH, Ada-Beth

ALDRICH - Ada-Beth Of Kenmore, entered into rest on June 1, 2020. Devoted mother of Lisamarie Burgio and the late Nadine-Rae Leavell (Carolyn Mackey); cherished grandmother of Julian (Melissa), Cristian, Olivia, Elijah and the late Alida; dear sister of the late Alida "Rusty" and Carol-Ann. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com