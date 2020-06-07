AHLERS, Helen M. (Moran)

May 28, 2020, age 91, of Williamsville, NY, formerly of Buffalo, NY. Loving mother of Christopher (Dawn) Ahlers and Caroline Ahlers; dearest grandmother of three grandchildren; sister of Mary Margaret (Robert) Sproull, Mabel Scruton, Samuel (Carol) Moran; predeceased by siblings Patricia Smith, Edward Moran, Martin Moran, Anna Katherine Goodall, and Madeline Hazlett; also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was a longtime legal secretary in Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Buffalo. She enjoyed her family history, classical music, gardening, Bills games, and her cats. A remembrance will be held by family at a future date. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOMES, INC. Online condolences may be made at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com