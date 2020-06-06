It would be too much to say Mary Burt was dreaming Monday of a quiet evening. She is a nursing team leader on the night emergency shift at Erie County Medical Center, where most of the staff accepted long ago that you rarely use what Burt calls the “q-word” in a unit treating an average of 180 to 200 patients a day.

Still, it was a chance to say goodbye to a place that served as a last shot at hope after some of the hardest moments in recent civic history. Burt's shift was the final one for ECMC's old emergency department, known more commonly as the emergency room, which – while rarely quiet – has treated hundreds of thousands of incoming patients since construction in the 1970s.

“It’s bittersweet,” said Burt, who as of Tuesday began working in a gleaming new emergency department on the ground floor. “A lot of us kind grew up there.”

As expected, the "q-word" Monday quickly went off the table.

Dr. Nick Camposeo, an emergency physician who shared the same wistfulness on that last shift, said it was an ordinary evening until just after 10 p.m., when an officer with the ECMC police hurried over to say there was talk on the scanner about a shooting in the city.

"We didn't know what was what," Camposeo said, so the unit fell into the swift and familiar preparation that he describes as the most inspiring part of the job. The doctors and nurses were not immediately aware the call began outside the city's Northeast Police District station, within a crowd assembled for a protest triggered by the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Several ambulances were already on the way to ECMC. In the scant time available, individual trauma teams were quickly assigned to wait in different rooms, "all with assigned jobs, ready to assess for injuries," Camposeo said.

It was not until the patients arrived that Camposeo and Burt learned a state trooper had endured serious injuries – one of three law enforcement officers struck and hurt by an SUV – while the driver of the vehicle suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The trooper – later identified as Ronald Ensminger Jr. – was immediately treated for a broken leg and a shattered pelvis, according to a state police spokesman. As for Camposeo, he responded to the wounded driver of the SUV – police identified her as Deyanna Davis, 30 – and quickly sent her into surgery.

The wound left Davis paralyzed, according to her mother, Ayanna Carr, who apologized for a collision Carr said was unintentional during her daughter's arraignment Wednesday on charges that included aggravated assault.

On a chaotic night when thousands around Buffalo looked for answers – as Maki Becker reported in The Buffalo News, investigators were still trying to sort out exactly how Davis was shot, or how and why the occupants of the SUV arrived at the protest – the emergency department may have been the only place in the region where no one had the time to focus on anything except one immediate result.

The job, said Burt, the nursing team leader, was “to try and save the lives of our patients.”

In that sense, in the way her team rallied together, the incident was symbolic of her career in that old emergency wing. Burt started 15 years ago as a 21-year-old out of Daemen College, and she recalls how the sheer challenge of a hospital that routinely absorbs most adult trauma in the region – the automobile crashes and shootings and workplace accidents – seemed overwhelming in her early weeks on the job.

The feeling gradually gave way to her ongoing passion to learn, meshed with communal pride at how the staff was so practiced and cohesive in responding to the wildly different situations any night could bring.

Yet as tensions mounted both at local and national protests after Floyd died in Minnesota, Burt and Camposeo said everyone on the floor quietly braced for a chance something might spin out of control.

“You just hope nothing really terrible will happen,” Burt said.

For Dr. Sam Cloud, who said that worry was almost palpable on the floor, a major concern was the escalating burden on his staff.

Cloud, ECMC's associate medical director, had already left for the day Monday when he learned by cellphone of the incident on Bailey. He hurried back to the hospital, where law enforcement agencies had closed off the entrances to protect the campus.

"They told us we might not be going home that night," said Camposeo, who called his wife to warn her about the chance of being locked down – the first time he had made such a call in his six years at ECMC.

Cloud is conscious of the grinding effect of such tension on the hospital's front-line workers. For the past two months, they were asked to shoulder the relentless grief and risk intertwined with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in Erie County, where Cloud said total deaths from the virus are higher than the numbers in many states and even in some countries.

At area hospitals, amid a quarantine, nurses and doctors served as the last voices of comfort for dying patients unable to have family members at their sides. Camposeo, who said the relatively uncharted nature of Covid-19 forced him to be more fast-thinking as a doctor, added that it was particularly hard to tell sick and struggling patients they could not be with their spouses or grown children.

“There is a lot of healing to be done after Covid-19,” Cloud said of his weary staff, pressures compounded by the way the pandemic and reverberations from Floyd's death are happening "back-to-back."

As for Monday, less than an hour after the frenetic moments when the ambulances first pulled in, Cloud and Camposeo said the patients from Bailey were either in surgery or stabilized. In a familiar rhythm, the sense of urgency spiked and then settled down, leaving the two men with a last chance to look around the old unit, which they both credit with really teaching them how to be doctors.

"We have little time, and we have one goal," Camposeo said of the ethic he returns to each day. "Our job is take care of the patient."

To Cloud, in a point he saw proven again Monday, an emergency department is a place where the staff bears regular witness to a grim truth. He said front-line emergency workers receive almost daily reminders of just how difficult and agonizing a recovery can be – often involving years of struggle, pain and rehabilitation – for those who manage to survive a spontaneous act of violence.

“It advances nothing,” Cloud said of that kind of harm.

Camposeo found himself almost reluctant to walk out after finishing his shift. It occurred to him that the intensity of what happened on Bailey – an incident that will be part of a hard chapter in city history – was emblematic of the lifesaving work he had seen his friends perform so many other times.

"It kind of solidifies why I chose this career," he said.

Burt and her staff remained on duty until well after the dawn. By 7 a.m., at the end of their shift, they knew the first-ever patients were already showing up for treatment on the new emergency floor, a $55 million facility that will provide the best equipment and three times as much room.

Certainly, the entire staff looks forward to what can be achieved in such surroundings. Still, as Burt and her fellow nurses left the old unit for the last time, they abruptly stopped – feeling there was something left to do – and offered a burst of tired applause that ended with a strange new quiet in those halls.

