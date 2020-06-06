Santa Anita Derby tops weekend horse racing

On the fifth anniversary of American Pharoah’s epic Triple Crown win at Belmont Park, Santa Anita Park will take center stage on the Kentucky Derby trail this weekend.

The $400,000 Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby, rescheduled from its traditional April date because of the coronavirus pandemic, will run on what was traditionally Belmont Stakes day Saturday.

Two weeks away from the first leg of the Triple Crown at Belmont, the top four finishers will receive 100-40-20-10 qualifying points, respectively, toward the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby. A field of seven will run 1 1/8 miles around the Santa Anita oval.

The Santa Anita Derby can be seen on TVG “Trackside Live” on NBCSN from 6 to 7:30 p.m. EDT. Scheduled as Race 8 on the 11-race card, the Santa Anita Derby is scheduled to go to post at 7:09.

Bob Baffert will look to extend his record to 10 Santa Anita Derby victories with morning line favorite Authentic (4-5), who is No. 3 on the NTRA Top 3-year-old poll. He’ll face No. 6 Honor A.P. for the second consecutive time in an attempt to win his fourth race in a row. The two faced off in February’s San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita with Honor A.P. finishing second.

The Grade 1 Hollywood Gold Cup is Race 10 and features a six-horse field that will run a mile-and-a-quarter. Higher Power is the morning line favorite at 6-5, followed by Improbable and Midcourt at 2-1, and Tenfold at 6-1.

Here’s a look at the entries for the Santa Anita Derby (post position, horse, trainer, jockey, ML odds, Derby points in parenthesis):

1 – Friar’s Road (McCarthy, Franco, 20-1). This son of Quality Road was a $500,000 purchase at the Keeneland September yearling sale and has two second-place finishes in his two starts in 2020. His trainer has had a good meet so far, and as the distances stretch out, the better this one should get. He’s lightly raced and yet to break his maiden so would need a big improvement to hit the board. Will be coming from off the pace to maybe catch a piece late.

2 – Rushie (McCarthy, Prat, 8-1). Uncoupled entry for Michael McCarthy who puts top SoCal rider Flavien Prat aboard the son of Liam’s Map. His broodmare sire, Colonel John, won the 2008 Santa Anita Derby. Sports a couple of decent workouts coming into the race. Was put away handily by Charlatan in an optional claimer and he’s in deep again here.

3 – Shooters Shoot (Eurton, Cedillo, 8-1). Under-the-radar type who could spring the upset if he can get up front and control the pace. Plenty of speed in the race so he’ll have to be careful he doesn’t get hooked. Solid work tab off an impressive win over Blackberry Wine at Oaklawn. Contender.

4 – Anneur d’Or (Wright, Espinoza, 15-1, 12 points). Came up empty in the stretch at Oaklawn in one of the Arkansas Derby divisions and has struggled in his sophomore campaign. Ran well at Santa Anita in last year’s Juvenile, but that race hasn’t held up. He’s burned a lot of money this year and no need to light any more on fire.

5 – Azul Coast (Baffert, Rispoli, 15-1). The other Baffert in the race will have his work cut out for him, entering off a win on the Tapeta at Golden Gate in February in a nongraded stake. Was beaten seven lengths by his stablemate and morning line favorite in the Sham as the new year turned. Son of Super Saver looks like he’s over his head with this group.

6 – Honor A.P. (Shirreffs, Smith, 9-5, 20 points). The main threat to the favorite will look to avenge his second-place finish in the San Felipe. Son of Honor Code worktab looks sharp and he should be ready to roll for trainer John Shirreffs. Has 20 Derby points and a top-two finish should vault him into the Derby. He was charging late in the San Felipe and with the speed that’s entered here, it could set up perfectly for him to turn the tables on his rival. The pick.

7 – Authentic (Baffert, Van Dyke, 4-5, 60 points). Will be a short price. The son of Into Mischief has been on the sidelines while barn mates Nadal (retired) and Charlatan won the Arkansas Derby split divisions. Decisive win here puts him in the top three heading toward the Derby. Gets caught at the wire by Big Money Mike and Honor A.P.

Post Time Outlook: 1 –Honor A.P.; 2 – Authentic; 3 – Shooters Shoot; 4 – Friar’s Road

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.