Outdoor eateries receive city OK in Lockport

Restaurants in the City of Lockport, even those that don't normally offer outdoor dining, now will be allowed to go al fresco on any part of their property and adjoining city property.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo relaxed the state's restaurant restrictions Wednesday to allow sit-down dining outdoors in areas that have reached phase two of reopening. But he ordered that all tables must be at least six feet apart.

Lockport Mayor Michelle M. Roman announced Friday that the city has waived zoning restrictions that would bar restaurants from offering outdoor service.

Eateries may use any property they own or the adjacent city right of way, including sidewalks and parking lots, as long as the public's ability to walk through those areas is not impeded.

Their plans must be approved in advance by the Lockport Building Inspection Department, and if a restaurant is using the city right of way, the restaurant must provide the city with a certificate of insurance.