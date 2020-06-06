Man victimized by suspect met on online dating app

A Pendleton man is out several thousand dollars after being victimized by someone he met on the online dating app Grinder, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

The victim told police that he met a man on the site in mid-May, and that the man sent him a check for $3,500, asking that he send $2,000 back and keep the remainder of the money for himself. The victim did so, only to later learn that the $3,500 check had bounced.

To further complicate matters, the victim realized that the suspect used his banking information – apparently obtained from the initial wire transfer – to steal an additional $3,000 from his bank account. An investigation into the incident is continuing.