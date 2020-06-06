Watch now: Man rescued by helicopter from the Niagara Gorge

A helicopter rescued a man trapped on a rock at the bottom of the Canadian side of the Niagara River Gorge Saturday afternoon.

A tweet from Niagara Regional Police Marine Services said that agency, along with Niagara Parks Police, the Niagara Falls, Ont., Fire Department, Niagara Emergency Medical Services and Niagara Regional Police "worked together as a team to rescue a person from the water. Thankfully all involved are safe due to the teamwork of the Services."

A recording of a scanner broadcast from the scene, accessed by The Buffalo News, said a firefighter involved in the rescue attempt fell into the river and was "swept down."

The recording said the U.S. Coast Guard was asked to take part in rescuing him, but Petty Officer Emmanuel White of the Coast Guard said the firefighter was rescued by members of his own rescue team.

The man on the rock was picked up by a first responder and hoisted into a hovering helicopter, according to cellphone video posted on Twitter by John Doyle of Buffalo. Doyle was hiking on the U.S. side of the gorge and saw the rescue of "a man laying flat on his stomach on the rock. ... He was standing when the guy from the helicopter attached him to the rope."

The helicopter then landed in what Doyle believed was the parking lot of a Canadian golf course.