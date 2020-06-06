A week later, a peaceful protest – smaller, more focused, without police

They read the names of people who had died at the Erie County Holding Center. They chanted, marched and filled downtown streets. And they danced.

Hundreds of protesters that filled Niagara Square and Delaware Avenue for an eighth day of protests against police brutality Saturday night led a largely peaceful demonstration that was calmer and more focused than one that devolved into flames and broken glass a week ago.

Gone, too, were the highly visible officers in camouflage and tactical gear. While police could be seen observing from rooftops, they kept a distance from protesters.

“We’re here in peace,” said Shaimaa Aakil of Buffalo, one of the speakers who addressed Saturday’s demonstration. She noted that peaceful demonstrators had marched through the city Friday without widespread problems.

The protest in downtown Buffalo on Saturday drew more than 1,000 at its peak, with people filling a full block on Delaware Avenue between Niagara Square and the Erie County Holding Center. The rally coincided with major demonstrations in cities across the United States, including tens of thousands of demonstrators that marched in Washington, D.C., at the Lincoln Memorial and that filled the streets outside City Hall in Philadelphia.

Protesters in Buffalo said they came to issue a reminder that police brutality is their main concern.

“I think we’re making a difference. It’s a diverse crowd. The more bodies, the stronger the movement is,” said Julie Stevens, 26, of Niagara Falls, who works with the homeless. She held a sign saying “Defund Police” in white letters on a black background.

By the city-ordered curfew at 8 p.m., most of the protesters had left Niagara Square and either marched into other areas of the city or left. About 100 people, however, returned to the square and remained there two hours beyond the curfew.

Joseph Abrams, who moved two weeks ago from Buffalo to Williamsville, said he was at protests in Niagara Square both Saturdays.

“We were so less organized,” he said. “I can’t stress how much unity there was tonight.”

As he spoke, several protesters ducked into a corner on the steps of City Hall and emerged with crates of water, food and medical supplies.

Emily Coleman of Buffalo, another person who said she was at both protests, said the main difference was the lack of police presence. “They’re not out here,” she said. But she noted she saw police on rooftops watching.

Saturday’s demonstrations came after a full week of daily protesting in Buffalo.

Earlier in the day, two Buffalo police officers were arraigned in City Court on assault charges, accused of pushing a protester Thursday night as they were clearing the square after curfew.

About 250 people, many of them law enforcement and firefighters, gathered outside the court early Saturday to show support for the officers. It was the same space filled later by people calling to "defund the police."

Hands up, don’t shoot, the crowd chants. pic.twitter.com/Com3S7KqJD — Maki Becker (@makibecker) June 6, 2020

Jessica Carroll, 25, of Buffalo, home for the summer from studying economics and business administration at the University of Southern Denmark, said she saw a report in a Danish newspaper about the incident in which 75-year-old protester Martin Gugino was shoved to the ground.

“I saw it online this morning,” she said. “The image we are projecting to the world is shameful.”

Protesters marched to the Erie County Holding Center on Delaware Avenue, where the crowd chanted “Close this place” and “Shut it down.” There was a roll call of names of people who died after they were arrested and held there.

Family speaking about Rosielee Yvette Mendez who they believe died at the Erie County Holding Center. #Buffaloprotest #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/yBIkyOBo86 — Sharon Cantillon (@SharonCantillon) June 6, 2020

Protesters returned to Niagara Square, chanting slogans and marching around the McKinley Monument, then proceeded a few blocks to Johnson Park, where the speakers included former Buffalo Police Officer Cariol Horne, who was fired after she attempted to intervene in an assault on a handcuffed prisoner.

Many left as the 8 p.m. curfew arrived and organizers announced they would assemble at noon Sunday at D District police station, 669 Hertel Ave.

Others returned to Niagara Square. Around 8:30, they marched off again, occupying the entire northbound lane on Delaware Avenue, proceeding to West Tupper Street, Pearl Street and Main Street before turning left on North Street. From there, they went on to Elmwood and dispersed at Day’s Park, although a group of about 50 planned to do an all-night sit-in from Niagara Square on Facebook.

Nick Drozdowsky, straddling his bicycle late Saturday night in Niagara Square, expressed emotion over how peaceful the protesters conducted themselves.

"Just the fact that the riot police were here last Saturday made everyone more tense and on edge," Drozdowsky said. "Compared to today, today was beautiful, organized and heartfelt."