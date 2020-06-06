In buildings or not, the church has remained open

By Frank Scinta

I’ve served as an organist and choirmaster since 1972 and witnessed thousands of religious services where congregations gather, as a priest friend once put it, “to share the word and share the bread.”

Though scripture and prayer vary with the feasts and seasons of the church, nearly all forms of group worship close with the assembly’s “sending forth” to share outside what they’ve just affirmed inside. Here the church opens up to serve a world beyond its threshold, holding that faith may nurture itself in candlelight but tests itself in daylight.

President Trump, in new and unexplained displays of religious “fervor,” has ordered the nation’s worship places to reopen with haste. This amid Covid-19’s continuing threat. Is it simply to score political points that he exhorts the faithful to gather beneath a single roof again, much like those longed-for rallies? After all, isn’t the act of gathering what church is all about? Yes, it is, in part.

Had our leader ever served in a parish choir, outreach group, youth ministry or any other selfless venture, he might have come to realize that faith communities flourish as much in external acts as they do in internal spaces. Knowing this is knowing the church never really closes.

The pandemic provides countless examples. When medical teams risk their lives to save those of strangers, the church opens. When determined men and women gather food for the unemployed, the church opens. When parents and teachers struggle with distance learning and home schooling for their children’s sake, the church opens.

When neighbor calls on neighbor offering errands, chores or just some words to break the silence of their isolation, the church opens. The church rises upon countless, humble acts wherein people sublimate self to service. It loses its sense of “place” and becomes instead a “journey” whose destination matters less than the stops made along the way.

Yes, community matters and assembly defines most faith traditions. Scripture, prayer and sacraments, when shared, carry deeper resonance. Acting as “one body, one voice” under one roof affords us the comfort and joy of knowing we are not alone. And yes, all of this normally occurs within four walls.

Yet nearly every world religion instructs its members not to stop there but to “go outside” and turn word into action, intent into service – to translate what they believe into what they will do. This all happens whether or not a building remains open. The power of “church” is measured not in open doors but in open minds, hearts and hands.

The president threatens the nation’s governors with sanctions should they not bow to his demand and promises to override resistance to his order. How sad it is to witness such ignorance of the fundamental rights and workings of both church and state. It would be wise to place upon his desk, along with his daily briefing, two other instructive summaries: the Bible and the U.S, Constitution.

Frank Scinta is the organist-choirmaster and director of music at St. Louis Church in Buffalo.