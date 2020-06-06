Final Power 10 for the 2019-20 scholastic year

The first Saturday in June is a bit early for the Final Power 10 of the high school academic year. You can thank the abnormal circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Covid-19 eliminated the spring season and the meat-and-potatoes portion of the winter playoffs.

Teams such as Middle Early College, Health Sciences, Canisius and Bishop Timon boys basketball, Williamsville North boys hockey; and Williamsville South, Holland and Dunkirk girls basketball had legitimate shots at playing for state championships taken away by something out of their control.

So too did the spring teams that had championship aspirations, including nationally ranked Williamsville East softball and loaded Medina baseball and East Aurora boys lacrosse teams.

The lack of finality to two of the three seasons makes it challenging to put together this Power 10 because the year-ender usually takes care of itself. Thirty teams, 10 spots with the rest of the eligible programs from the Final Power 10s of each of the three seasons receiving honorable mention. Pretty simple.

Since there was just one Final Power 10 to end a season – the fall, my usual criteria for inclusion in the year-ender must be tweaked because so many teams did not get to compete in a state postseason tournament.

Don’t get me wrong. A team that won a state championship still has a better chance at earning some glory in this space than one that didn’t. But even that doesn’t necessarily guarantee a spot under these extenuating circumstances.

1. Grand Island boys volleyball. It would have taken a special team to knock the Fall Power 10 champion Vikings out of this spot. Coach Bill Schultz’s crew went 23-0 and won the school’s first New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship in any sport. A coachable and businesslike team with plenty of talent not afraid of hard work knocked off several top programs, including perennial power Canisius, which won its 20th consecutive Monsignor Martin championship. The Vikings also won tournament titles at Clarence, Orchard Park and Grand Island before beating Jamesville-Dewitt in the state final. Keep an eye on them against this fall. State tournament MVP and Section VI Player of the Year Billy Wieberg is a among several key players expected to return.

2. St. Mary’s girls volleyball. The Lancers solidified their reputation for excellence by doing what they do best – adding to their championship collection. Coach Don Pieczynski’s team won its third New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association title in four years and 17th overall with a title-match win against Kennedy Catholic, 25-11, 25-15, 25-11. St. Mary’s won its final nine matches to cap a 44-4-2 season.

3. Canisius football. Another state champion from the fall. A young Crusaders team took its lumps early playing its usual tough schedule only to close by winning seven of its final nine games. That included beating defending Monsignor Martin champion St. Francis in the playoff final – a team the Crusaders lost to during the regular season. The storybook run was capped by the dreamlike finish with News Player of the Year C.J. Ozolins burrowing his way into the end zone during a championship-clinching conversion play against Cardinal Hayes.

Falconer wins the DII championship! Brayden Newman gets the final pin against Mt. Sinai with a final score of 40-39! #NYSPHSAA pic.twitter.com/1bxz8UvMYX — NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) February 2, 2020

4. Falconer/Cassadaga Valley wrestling. One of the few winter sports to conclude the postseason breaks up the legends from the fall. That’s because Brayden Newman’s pinfall triumph at 106 pounds completed a historic comeback for coach Drew Wilcox’s team, which became the first from Section VI to win a state title at the dual-meet championships. The squad overcame a 33-22 deficit by winning three of its final four matches via pinfall to edge Mount Sinai, 40-39.

5. Clymer/Sherman/Panama football. Sweet state championship repeat for the Wolfpack. A group of returning veterans and determined newcomers found the formula for success after bouncing back from a Week 3 loss to Franklinville/Ellicottville. Coach Ty Harper’s charges closed on an eight-game winning streak. CSP capped a memorable playoff run by trouncing Section VII champion Moriah, 47-6, in the Class D final at the Carrier Dome for its 24th win in 25 games.

6. East Aurora girls cross country. Each of East Aurora’s seven racers finished ahead of the fifth-scoring runner of every other team in the Class B race as the program won its first NYSPHSAA championship since 2015 and third in six years. Sophomore Megan McLaughlin (fourth overall in 17:06.5) and senior Kris Ertel (sixth in 17:30.5) led the way for the Blue Devils, whose previous two state titles came in Class C.

7. Health Sciences boys basketball. A little curveball here. Coach Tyree Parker’s Falcons finished ranked No. 1 in the News’ Large Schools poll after winning the overall Section VI Class A championship. The Falcons’ 23-1 run included wins against eventual Manhattan Cup champion Canisius, Manhattan Cup runner-up St. Joe’s, Section VI Class C and Yale Cup I champion Middle Early College, Class C-1 finalist Tapestry and sectional semifinalists Jamestown, South Park, East and West Seneca West. They were this close from being 24-0 as a potential game-winning three that found nothing but net left the shooter’s hand a fraction of a second after the clock hit zero in a one-point loss at Park School.

8. St. Mary’s hockey. The Lancers took advantage of a mulligan, filling in for Niagara Cup champion St. Joe’s on short notice and winning their first state Catholic title in the sport. St. Mary’s earned the call to represent the Monsignor Martin after several Marauders players were caught violating the school’s code of conduct, resulting in St. Joe’s officials deciding to forfeit the team’s right to compete for the state title.

9 Williamsville girls hockey. Coach Rick Hopkins’ team came within a eyelash of not only repeating as state champion – it lost 1-0 in the final to Clinton – but also becoming the second Federation team to win the playoff championship trifecta (Federation, Section VI and NYSPHSAA titles).

10. Williamsville East softball. Defending state Class A champions came in nationally ranked in two preseason polls. With star pitcher Summer Clark and a good number of returning starters from a 27-0 team, the Flames had the ingredients to make another long playoff run – provided they won the overall Section VI title of course, which is never easy.

HIGH HONORS

• Canisius boys basketball. The Crusaders posted a 23-3 mark and had a chance to secure a bid to the Federation Tournament of Champions with a win-and-advance game at Erie Community College when everything came to a halt.

• Clarence girls soccer. Despite graduating 13 seniors, the Red Devils won their seventh consecutive Section VI Class AA championship and reached a sixth-straight state Final Four.

• Cardinal O’Hara girls basketball. The Hawks won their seventh consecutive Monsignor Martin playoff championship and finished as the top-ranked large school in Western New York for the fourth time in five years.

• Lancaster boys basketball. The drought ended as John Otto’s team secured the program’s first Section VI title since 1959.

• Maryvale cheerleading. The Flyers become second consecutive Section VI Division II school to win the state crown in competitive cheerleading. The section had 10 squads competing in the state event, but Maryvale earned the plaque.

• Medina baseball. Toledo commit Brian Fry, a junior, was just one of many talented returnees for the Mustangs, determined to improve on last year’s state semifinalist finish.

• Middle Early College boys basketball. Jamond Jones and Co. had the look of a team that would go all the way after beating a very good Randolph team in the overall Section VI Class C final with ease.

• St. Joe’s boys lacrosse. Although the Marauders lost a couple of Division I commits via transfer, they still had plenty of returning talent to make another run at that elusive state Catholic championship.

• Williamsville North boys hockey. The Spartans won program’s ninth Federation playoff title. The pandemic stalled the quest to win a sixth state championship but failed to prevent Bob Rosen from earning his 500th and 501st career coaching victories.

• Williamsville South girls basketball. The Billies finished ranked No. 1 in the state in Class A after winning their third overall Section VI title in six years. They had a legitimate shot at winning it all, provided they got by Section V's Pittsford Mendon in the state quarterfinals.

HONORABLE MENTION

Barker field hockey, Bishop Timon-St. Jude boys basketball, Canisius swimming, Clarence rifle, Depew boys bowling, Dunkirk girls basketball, Dunkirk girls bowling, East Aurora boys lacrosse, Frontier track, Holland girls basketball, Lancaster girls bowling, Lancaster track, Niagara Wheatfield wrestling, Olean boys basketball, Orchard Park girls basketball, Orchard Park boys bowling, Orchard Park boys swimming, Orchard Park track, Panama girls basketball, St. Mary’s girls soccer, Sherman boys basketball, Starpoint boys hockey, WNY Maritime/Health Sciences football, Williamsville East boys lacrosse.