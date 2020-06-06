GRUBIAK, John R.

GRUBIAK - John R. Born in Buffalo, New York, was the son of the late Andrew and Natalie (Kozak) Grubiak. Mr. Grubiak was a graduate of Riverside High School and received a Bachelor's Degree from Buffalo State College and a Master's Degree from University of Buffalo. Mr. Grubiak proudly served with the United States Coast Guard from 1958-1960. His career in education included teaching Industrial Arts in the Pembroke School System, Mathematics at Clinton Junior High School and Driver Education at West Seneca West High School. Mr. Grubiak completed his career as a Guidance Counselor at West Seneca East High School, retiring in 1993. Mr. Grubiak was an active member of St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Grubiak was predeceased by sisters Jean Grubiak, Marya Grubiak, Olga Rousseau and Mary (George) Schichtel. John is survived by generations of nieces and nephews who will always remember his sense of humor and kindness. A memorial mass and private burial will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Town of Tonawanda. There will be a memorial celebration later this year for friends and family.