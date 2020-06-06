Falls man charged in connection with stabbing of Buffalo teen

A 19-year-old Niagara Falls man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the stabbing of a 19-year-old Buffalo resident.

Joshua A. Phillips was taken into custody by Niagara Falls officers.

The victim, Jeremy Jerembek, suffered stab wounds to both biceps and the upper chest in an incident Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Jerembek told police he was stabbed by a man he had met that day, but was unable to furnish any additional details as to where or why the attack had occurred.

He was transferred to the Erie County Medical Center following initial treatment at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. His condition was unavailable on Saturday.