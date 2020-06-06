ETOPIO, Thomas John, Sr.

ETOPIO - Thomas John, Sr. Age 95, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed into eternal life unexpectedly on June 4, 2020. Born on March 5, 1925 in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Angelo and Josephine (Tedesco) Etopio. On July 30, 1949, Thomas married Gloria Accordino in Holy Angels Church in Buffalo, NY. Sadly, she predeceased him on September 30, 2006. He proudly served in the United States Navy, during World War II. Thomas was the owner and operator of Century Upholstering on 18th Street in Niagara Falls. Survivors include five children; Michele (Dave) Martin, Jean (Rick) Sweney, Sr., Judy (Dave) Smith, Linda (Bob) Redfern and Thomas J. Etopio, Jr. (N.F.F.D. Ret.); ten grandchildren; Lenore (Chris) Uhrich, Renee (Frank) Wolf, Rick (Amanda) Sweney, Jr., Cindy (Steve) McGinnis, Lisa (Chris) Tuttle, Laura (Michael R.) Goodlander, Dr. Aubrey Etopio, PhD., Lindsey (Jon) Church and Gianni and Vincent Etopio; twelve great grandchildren; one sister, Betty (late Anthony) Mariano and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by siblings, Christopher (late Teresa) Etiopio, Dominic (late Marie) Etopio, Janet (late Carl) Gemmati and Joseph (surviving, Aurora) Etopio. Due to the current pandemic regulations, visitation, prayers, a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Raphael Parish and entombment in St. Joseph Cemetery, concluding with Military Honors will be held privately with his loving family. If desired, memorial offerings may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander, OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME. To share condolences and view his tribute video and full obituary, visit GOODLANDERCARES.com.