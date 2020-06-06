Depew runner completes a half marathon a day to help others heal

It was a Monday in March when his brother called and did not seem to be making much sense.

Kevin Powers had trouble following his brother Gary’s train of thought. Gary was asking Kevin about migraines and describing his symptoms. It sounded nothing like a migraine to Kevin, and he urged his brother to call his doctor.

By Friday, Gary was diagnosed with brain cancer.

On April 24, Gary, 53, had surgery to remove as much of the tumor as possible.

Around that time, Kevin was running about 10 miles a day in training for the New York City Half Marathon. Then, his purpose changed. His runs represented a tangible thing to do to help cope with Gary's treatment, but they have grown bigger than just the Powers family.

Others have seen their story and asked Kevin to run for family members who are suffering from illness whether it be cancer, Parkinson’s disease, ALS, or anything else.

“They’re all good guys, all good women and they have to deal with something that they’ve not planned for at all,” said Kevin, who has set up a website – forthegoodguys.com – that lists the names.

He said the name is derived from the calls he received when family and friends heard about Gary's diagnosis.

"That's how it all started," said Kevin, 55. "People called and said, 'Gary is such a good guy. Why Gary?' "

As with most runners, Kevin said running takes on a therapeutic aspect. He decided he would run 13.1 miles – a half marathon – every weekday until he reached 30. He runs on the days his brother has treatment, which will probably mean a few more than 30 days of running. He’s usually out early before getting to work as owner of Artdog Designs in Depew.

“I had registered to run the New York City 50th anniversary half marathon to raise money for ALS because my uncle has ALS,” Kevin said. “So 13 miles wasn’t something I really thought much about. Anybody could run a 5K or a 10K every day. It was more challenging to do a half marathon.”

As he runs, he thinks about his brother. And he thinks about other people who have asked him to run for their loved ones. Most of the requests come through Artdog Designs’ social media pages. And each time he’s asked to run for someone, he carries a bit of that person with him. Through 15 days, he has honored about 65 people.

He goes on Facebook Live during the runs and says the person's name as he begins and ends each mile with a dedication.

“You kinda get lost in your run,” Kevin said. “I don’t listen to a lot of music so it’s usually a matter of me getting lost in my thoughts of who I’m running for that day. One day, I had 13 people I was running for so I dedicated a mile to each of them. ...

“I will never forget the first day. My brother sent me a text Monday that he was getting ready to go to treatment. I was at mile 6 or 7 and saw that and broke down. That was not an easy run. He’s such a good guy. Why does it always seem to happen to the good guys?”

Kevin also has organized thecommunitytshirtproject.com, to help raise money for people and organizations in need through T-shirt sales. This week, two shirts have been posted to help Pete Benzin, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor, after Kevin talked to Benzin's wife. The shirts read, "Stronger Together" and "Benzin Strong."

He also has "Powers Strong" shirts to benefit his brother.

“I think it puts life in a bit of perspective," Kevin said of his ventures. "The things you want to do, that trip you might want to take, whatever it may be. I’m a workaholic, but with Covid my shop has been shut down and I can’t work as much. Maybe I should be spending a little more time teaching and passing on traditions. This is what I think about when I run.”