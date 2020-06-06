Debit card thief identified by distinctive wrist, forearm tattoos

A man who used a stolen debit card to ring up more than $1,200 worth of purchases at three stores along South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport has been tentatively identified, thanks to distinctive tattoos on his wrist and forearm, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

A Stone Road woman contacted sheriff's deputies last week after learning from her bank that her debit card had been used to make $1,211.05 worth of purchases at Home Depot, Walmart and The Shoe Department. Deputies checked surveillance camera video at Walmart and noted unique tattoos on the suspect's arms. They were subsequently able to track down the vehicle the man used to leave the scene, and thus develop a tentative identification.

A Walmart security officer, using photographs from a previous theft incident, was able to confirm the suspect's identity, and deputies are currently pursuing charges against him.