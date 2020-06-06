Closed because of pandemic, Lockport homeless shelter to reopen June 15

Lockport CARES, the only homeless shelter in that city, will partially reopen on June 15.

Rev. Kevin M. Wing, interim executive director, said Saturday that the shelter, which closed in March because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the fear that its elderly corps of volunteers were at risk, will open one of its two houses, with a strictly limited capacity.

The house at 188 Genesee St., which had a pre-pandemic capacity of eight, now will allow only three guests or family units.

"We want to do our best to present a separate bathroom for each guest," Wing said. There are three bathrooms in the building.

Intake procedures will include Covid-19 screening.

Lockport CARES' neighboring house at 192 Genesee St., which had a pre-pandemic capacity of 11, will remain closed for now, Wing said. A remodeling project there was nearly complete at the time of the shutdown.