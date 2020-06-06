CIPOLLA, Pasquale D. ""Pat""

June 4, 2020, age 89, beloved father of Daniel, Patrick, Ami (Steven) Samuels, the late Joseph (Dana), John (Jessica), Penny (fiance Jerry Costanzo), Carlos, and Danette (late Ronald) Ripper Manale; loving grandfather of Daniel, Joseph, Juliana, Jillian, Sofia, Carly, Dylan, and Vela; dearest brother of the late Josephine (late Carl) Blanchett and Antoinette Cipolla; dear husband of the late Mary "Bonnie" (nee Ripper) Cipolla. Pat will be sadly missed by his former spouse and mother of his children, Dolores Downes Cipolla "Dolly", and many cherished nieces, nephews, family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Pat was a Contractor and prominent Commercial Real Estate Developer who over the last 70 years built numerous apartments and shopping centers in New York State and throughout the country. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Pasquale's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com