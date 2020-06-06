Bills Mailbag: Should the team simply have cut quarterback Jake Fromm?

I miss sports.

There are, of course, much more important things going on in our world right now. The protests that have taken place in cities all over the country have rightfully dominated the news. Coupled with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s easy to be disheartened by everything that is happening right now.

Being able to watch a baseball game for a few hours – or looking forward to an NFL season with any degree of certainty – would be a welcome respite. Unfortunately, that’s not possible at the moment.

That’s why this week’s Bills Mailbag leads with one of the biggest stories in sports this week – rookie quarterback Jake Fromm’s text message from 2019 that said only “elite white people” should be able to buy suppressors for guns. Let’s get to it ...

J. May asks: How is Jake Fromm still on this team? Can you really risk team morale for a third-string quarterback who has spoken in racist terms within the past 18 months?

Jay: There are times I’m glad I’m not running an NFL team. This is one of them. This is a great question for Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott. Strangely enough, they have something that resembles experience with this given what happened with Josh Allen before he was drafted. It’s not a perfect comparison, but it’s close. We saw the way they handled that. Obviously, the seventh overall draft pick is different from a fifth-round pick, but how they dealt with Allen says something.

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was blunt Friday when he said that Fromm has a lot of work to do to earn his teammates' trust. For what it’s worth, I texted three different team leaders Thursday, all of whom are black, to ask their reaction to Fromm’s apology. Only one of them got back to me, and he politely declined to offer any opinion.

How the Bills’ front office and coaching staff react to what Fromm said will undoubtedly be closely watched by players. It’s clear by the statement the team issued that they don’t plan to cut him.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White’s retweets on Twitter provide a window into how he feels on the matter. If you missed those, White retweeted Jets safety Jamal Adams, who said, “you and Drew (Brees) aren’t really sorry. Save the (expletive) apologies. The truth just came out, and you two aren’t the only ones!” in reference to Fromm’s apology.

White also retweeted 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, who said in part, “Racists are never really sorry. They are sorry that ppl who don’t agree with their racist stance have unmasked their truth.”

The Bills have shown a willingness under McDermott and Beane to provide players with a second chance. They could have cut undrafted rookie linebacker Tyrel Dodson last year after he was arrested on a domestic charge, but instead let the legal process play out and eventually gave him a job on the practice squad.

Similarly, they could have cut Fromm on Thursday, but instead have committed to giving him a chance to build a relationship with the team – and prove his worth as a player.

C.J. Liebler asks: Simple Jay – Do you think there will be a season? If so, with fans?

Jay: I’m 99.9% certain there will be a season. I can’t imagine the outcry if there wasn’t one. The key will be getting testing to a level that makes it safe for teams to operate. I’m not a medical expert, but it seems like testing is becoming more readily available, so I believe we can get to that point. I’m far less optimistic about fans being in attendance. Hopefully, the NFL can figure out a way to make it safe for at least some fans to attend – even if it’s only, say, 25% of capacity. We’re now less than 100 days away from the regular-season opener, so the clock is ticking.

Frank Pro asks: Can we expect to have Harrison Phillips back at 100% for camp? I love this guy’s toughness and smarts. He’s very important for our defense.

Gary Gruber asks: With all the D-linemen, do you think Harrison Phillips will get a good amount of playing time, despite coming off his injury?

Jay: It’s unlikely Phillips will be 100% at the start of training camp, given that his torn ACL occurred last September. Players often say they’re not truly 100% after that injury until the following season – in this case, 2021. That said, I would expect Phillips to be on the field for the Bills when the regular season starts, or very soon thereafter. As for how much he’ll play, the depth Gary refers to means he won’t be forced into taking more snaps than he’s ready to handle. Star Lotulelei, Ed Oliver, Vernon Butler and Quinton Jefferson can all play inside. Before Phillips got hurt last year, he was starting to take snaps away from Lotulelei. If there has been a concern on the Bills’ defense in recent years, it’s been a tendency to have struggles against the run at times. Phillips can help in that regard. It would be a big boost for the defense overall if he’s healthy enough to contribute at the start of 2020.

Jonathan Green asks: How does the backfield distribution ideally work this season?

Jay: I’d say it’s a 55-32-8 split. How’s that for specifics? Devin Singletary figures to lead the team in carries, but I’m not sold the Bills believe he can handle 25 or 30 carries a game. By using a third-round pick on a running back for the second consecutive year, the Bills are showing they believe Zack Moss can be a meaningful part of the offense. At least at the start of the season, I’d expect Moss to handle short-yardage and goal-line situations. Just how much work he receives depends on how well he performs. It was noteworthy that Daboll brought up T.J. Yeldon on Friday during a Zoom conference call, too. I think Yeldon has talent. I’d like to see the team find a way to utilize him a little more.

John Jarzynski asks: We have too many receivers. My friend, Herm, (who now is a big Skurski fan) says Duke Williams and Robert Foster are locks to make the roster. I bet him a free haircut that he is wrong. What say you?

Jay: I’m beginning to wonder why Herm himself doesn’t just write into the mailbag. What’s really going on here, John? As for your bet, get ready to get yourself a free haircut. I think Herm missed the mark on this one. I believe Williams and Foster are on the outside looking in when it comes to the receiver group. We know Stefon Diggs, John Brown, Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis are making the team. After that, Andre Roberts has a good shot as the primary returner. That leaves Williams and Foster to compete with, primarily, Isaiah McKenzie and Isaiah Hodgins for what might be just one job. I really expected a breakout season in 2019 from Foster, and it just didn’t happen. I still think he has talent, but for whatever reason the Bills couldn’t maximize it last year. As for Williams, he didn’t come through when the team needed him the most in the playoff game. He’s supposed to make tough, contested catches and he failed to do that against the Texans. Good receivers aren’t going to be able to make the roster based on sheer numbers, which is why this is a position that could see Beane try to swing a trade.

Rick McGuire asks: I believe the Bills have one year remaining on their contract with St. John Fisher to hold training camp there. With this year being moved to One Bills Drive, will the Bills hold next season’s camp there to satisfy their deal or do you think they’ll have a mutual parting?

Ed Helinski asks: Regarding training camp moving exclusively to Orchard Park, what are some of the pros and cons of having it in the Bills’ complex?

Jay: I’ve long believed that the Bills' decision to build two pristine, grass practice fields next to their indoor field house – along with pumping $18 million into a state-of-the-art sports performance center – meant that the team’s days at St. John Fisher College were numbered. Deep down, I still believe that, although I will say that McDermott has taken a different public stance on the matter. Here is what McDermott said Wednesday about training camp being held in Orchard Park this year: “I think there were a lot of questions early on whether Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane were proponents of going away to training camp. I think there was some myth, for some reason, mixed messaging early. I don't know how that happened, but I've always been a proponent of going away. I think we're one of the few teams that still does go away. I just believe in that for a lot of reasons, one of which is getting away I think builds fellowship and camaraderie. And you share an experience. Anytime you can share an experience, I think that bodes well for building community chemistry which is so important in my opinion to building a good team."

If we take McDermott at his word, it sounds like the Bills will return to Fisher in 2021. As for the pros and cons of having it in Orchard Park, obviously players get to sleep in their own beds and aren’t separated from their families. That will keep them happy. As mentioned above, the team also will have access to all of the bells and whistles that come with their new sports performance center. The cons, of course, are missing out on the team bonding that McDermott references. After practice and treatment, guys will be headed home instead of hanging out in one centralized location where team building can really take part.

Joseph Genco asks: George Wilson had profound things to say this week. So did Troy Vincent. Who is an under-the-radar current Bills spokesperson? Is it too soon to say Mario Addison?

Jay: If we are talking about addressing the current protests that are happening, cornerback Josh Norman has been active in talking about social issues in the past. He eloquently spoke to NFL Network this week about the racial unrest in the country. As for Addison, he hasn’t been shy about sharing his feelings regarding what Brees said. We’ve only talked to him once since he signed in Buffalo, but I’m looking forward to getting to know him more when he gets to Buffalo. Same with Norman.

Kevin Moore asks: Why are the Vikings fans so salty toward the Bills these days?

Jay: Are they? That’s news to me. The obvious answer is the Stefon Diggs trade, although it seems like most thought that was a fairly even trade. I guess it would be good news for Bills fans if Vikings fans are upset.

Sam Ruggiero asks: If the NFL home teams pipe in crowd noise when the stadiums are empty for games, is there a limit on the amount of decibels of sound the teams can use? Who is the “noise police?”

Jay: This is an interesting topic. Teams are banned from encouraging crowd noise on video boards once 20 seconds remain on the play clock. The league has in the past worked off the theory that it’s unfair to the road team’s offense to create an atmosphere that makes it impossible to hear the signals. Of course, organic crowd noise is fine – which is a big part of the Bills’ home-field advantage. Teams can get in trouble, though, when they try to artificially enhance that noise, like the Falcons did in 2015. That cost them a $350,000 fine and a fifth-round draft pick. I’d assume those rules regarding crowd noise will still exist, even if fans are unable to attend.

Joey Jo-Jo Jr. Shabadoo asks: What do the Pegulas really think about the protests?

Jay: Good question, Joey. I’m afraid you’re going to have to call Terry and Kim personally on that one, though. Their only public comments were a statement that read: “We are saddened and angered by the actions of those involved in the senseless killing of George Floyd. We stand with and will continue to work with those dedicated to eradicating racism and inequality. We stand with those peacefully protesting. We stand against those who are motivated by hatred and violence. We pray for the victims and their families and ask you to help us foster a community that is focused on love and equality.”

Louis Stromberg asks: Jay – tough week here. So let’s kick back and have some fun with this one: Go ahead and the following funs: Fungus, "Fun with Dick and Jane," Marty Funkhouser, Funfetti, refunds. Hope all is well, stay safe out there, Jay.

Jay: A tough week indeed. Here’s to better days ahead. 5. Fungus. Gross. 4. "Fun with Dick and Jane." I think I did see this, which is rare for me, but it’s not very memorable. Therefore, I’m guessing it wasn’t that good. 3. Refunds. The entire process of obtaining them isn’t very fun. 2. Funfetti. My son is a big birthday cake ice cream guy. 1. Marty Funkhouser. Quarantine life has led to rewatching some classics. I introduced my wife to "Curb Your Enthusiasm," which is one of my favorite shows ever. Thanks for all the questions this week and please, be safe.