Aches, pains and limits during June gardening

By Robert Poczik

June. A rich and challenging time for gardeners. The days get longer, but never seem long enough. If the lawn is not mowed twice each week, it gets rangy and out of control. I do a lot of shuttling to the gas station to fill gas cans for the mower.

Dead wood and overgrown branches need to be trimmed and carted out to the street for pickup. New bushes need to be planted where older ones have died away. New perennial flowers need to be added to the flower gardens, and the window boxes need to be filled with plants.

When you have almost an acre of yard and three different garden beds, as we do, it can feel a bit overwhelming. And I haven’t even gotten to weeding and fertilizing. I could go on, but I think you get the point.

Sometimes, on a very hot day, when I come into the house drenched with sweat, I recall a refrain from the witty 1930s song by Noel Coward – “Mad dogs and Englishmen go out in the midday sun.”

Now, don’t get me wrong. I love this sunny time of year and yard work and gardening and the feel of soil on my hands – and, of course, under my fingernails. But sometimes it all comes to a screeching halt. I wake up one morning to find that my back aches and I have pain down my right leg. I have overdone it.

I imagine that every one of us has reached that same point. It could be from cleaning out a garage or basement; from scraping, sanding and painting a house; from getting everything ready for a graduation party; from putting up a swing set in the back yard. For someone with limited mobility and energy, it can come from simply cleaning out a junk drawer.

When you overdo it, I have found that it is generally not a good idea to try to just push through it. It is a little smarter to take a day of rest to see if stressed and sore muscles will recover and feel better the next day. It becomes a day for reading, catching up with paperwork and perhaps taking a nap.

On one such day this summer, I found myself reflecting on just what “overdoing it” really means, beyond the obvious cause (too much physical work) and effects (soreness and pain). I believe it means exceeding your capabilities, pushing beyond your limits. It brings to mind a line from a poem by Robert Browning: “Ah, but a man’s reach should exceed his grasp, or what’s a heaven for?”

When I look at it from that perspective, perhaps it is a good thing – within the bounds of reason – to occasionally test what we think are our capabilities, to push beyond what we assume are our limits. Perhaps it is only when we test our limits that we find out what they really are. Maybe they are more restrictive than we thought, and we learn a hard lesson from it. But sometimes our limits might be beyond what we assume they are. We may discover that we have been holding ourselves back from reaching our full potential.

Imagine a day trek up a small mountain. It seems daunting and just not possible. But perhaps with rest stops, plenty of water and the encouragement of others, it might actually be accomplished. Standing at the peak, we might see a wider perspective of our natural surroundings. And we might also gain a different perspective of ourselves. This time, we didn’t overdo it; we did it.

Robert Poczik, of Clarence, enjoys challenging himself with the rigors of yard work.