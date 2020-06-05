World watching Buffalo as video of police pushing protester circulates on Twitter

As video of Buffalo police officers pushing a 75-year-old man to the ground circulated on social media, the reactions came from far and wide.

"Buffalo" was trending on Twitter overnight. On Friday morning, "He's 75" was among the top trending topics in the United States. The original video, shot by WBFO's Mike Desmond, had been viewed more than 50 million times as of 8 a.m. Friday.

The following is just a sampling of the reaction shared by some of Twitter's more prolific accounts.

If they do grandpa like this...YOU DONT HAVE A CHANCE. https://t.co/2M0VUx669I — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 5, 2020

Can one person who watches this video tell me the violence by this cop was justified? https://t.co/8HerHgbYCP — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 5, 2020

This makes me sick. No one even helped this man up. Fire them all. https://t.co/mnlZCgC5dQ — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 5, 2020

Still waiting for the EU and individual democratic nations to officially condemn the police brutality and attacks on the free press escalating the USA.

For how long are we going to stand by, watch and say nothing? https://t.co/OtJosMbTaZ — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) June 5, 2020

Just watch.. No comment needed.. he’s bleeding.. smh https://t.co/YTlgINv0AT — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) June 5, 2020

That video. It's of a peaceful situation where an elderly man is shoved to the ground by a group of Buffalo police where he cracks his head and begins to bleed out with no one rushing to his aid. I won't retweet it because that sentence alone should make you beyond angry. — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) June 5, 2020

This is so difficult to watch but I urge you to if you can. An elderly man pushed over by Buffalo PD...he's bleeding. An officer leans down and is told to move on by another officer. Then the Buffalo PD tells the media that the man tripped...which is a clear lie via @WBFO pic.twitter.com/pOfpCHOq3m — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 5, 2020

Did this elderly man, who is bleeding out, while police walk by, survive? https://t.co/D0hXmDsOMy — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) June 5, 2020

New Tonight: Disturbing video from @WBFO in Buffalo, NY shows an elderly man walk up to police in riot gear. An officer shoves the man...he falls backwards, hits his head...starts bleeding immediately...motionless.

Why did this happen @BPDAlerts ?

pic.twitter.com/qbTvXAAPLH — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 5, 2020

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Video shows police in Buffalo, New York, in riot gear shoving a white-haired man to the ground and appearing to march past him https://t.co/JOGKvQ5UNd pic.twitter.com/kCak153VH2 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 5, 2020

This video is equally graphic and has a horrific sound when the 75-year-old man falls. In other footage, blood streams from his ear as one officer after another walks by him and doesn’t help. Men in military fatigues were the first to kneel near him. https://t.co/BeLFATZaeI — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 5, 2020

The Buffalo Police Department initially told local media that "one person was injured when he tripped and fell" and that there were five arrests during the protest. But @WBFO captured it on video.https://t.co/eWcjNmWEqE — Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs (@NickAtNews) June 5, 2020

Buffalo officers suspended after graphic video shows them shoving 75-year-old to the ground during George Floyd protest. @whitjohnson reports. https://t.co/CFZu4vrMnm pic.twitter.com/vMAJUZdPKO — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 5, 2020

A 75-year-old man is in stable, but serious condition after being shoved by police officers, causing him to fall backwards. The incident took place in Buffalo, New York, as protesters took to the streets over the death of #GeorgeFloyd. More videos here: https://t.co/hhDQuQ1top pic.twitter.com/T1wUOoDWra — SkyNews (@SkyNews) June 5, 2020

This was about the incident with the Buffalo police. But the fact that people are asking "which video" says it all. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 5, 2020

This poor old man!!!! Shoved unnecessarily by Buffalo, New York, police officers on Thursday! For no good reason! He hits his head and starts bleeding! And these monsters keep on walking after seeing how hurt he is!!!! FIRE THEM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Dh6HYS0K4M — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) June 5, 2020

Buffalo police suspended after shoving 75-year-old man, leaving him with 'serious head injury,' - The Washington Post Seriously they should let the National Guard walk the front lines, cops are high strung at the moment, poor guy hope he’s ok 💚🙈 https://t.co/dmB6xByIdb — Michelle Rodriguez (@MRodOfficial) June 5, 2020