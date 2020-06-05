Share this article

World watching Buffalo as video of police pushing protester circulates on Twitter

Police in tactical gear knock over a protester as they clear Niagara Square as the curfew takes effect, Thursday, June 4, 2020. The protester, who was elderly, hit his head on the sidewalk and required medical treatment. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)
As video of Buffalo police officers pushing a 75-year-old man to the ground circulated on social media, the reactions came from far and wide.

"Buffalo" was trending on Twitter overnight. On Friday morning, "He's 75" was among the top trending topics in the United States. The original video, shot by WBFO's Mike Desmond, had been viewed more than 50 million times as of 8 a.m. Friday.

The following is just a sampling of the reaction shared by some of Twitter's more prolific accounts.

Keith McSheaKeith McShea– Keith McShea is a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news and criminal justice team. He is a former deputy sports editor; prior to that, he covered high school sports for The News since his hiring in 1999.

