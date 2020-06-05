Wayne Simmonds, Patrick Kane among those in video commentary on George Floyd

Free agent winger Wayne Simmonds, who finished the season with the Buffalo Sabres, and South Buffalo native Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks were among those who appeared in a public service announcement from the hockey world in support of George Floyd, whose death after a confrontation with Minneapolis police on Memorial Day has sparked worldwide protests the last two weeks.

The one-minute spot, released Friday on the Twitter feed of NBC Sports Network analyst Anson Carter, shows multiple voices saying, "You don't have to look like George Floyd" before Carter says, "to understand what happened to him." Followup voices finish by saying, "was wrong."

Kane also released a statement on Twitter:

Racism and injustice in our country must end. As a white male in this society, I will never truly understand. But I want to help in this fight for change - and I know I cannot do that in silence. (1/4) — Patrick Kane (@88PKane) June 5, 2020

Simmonds and Kane were joined by 31 others from around the hockey world, including players, agents and broadcasters. The list includes commissioner Gary Bettman; Hall of Famers Willie O'Ree, Angela James and Angela Ruggiero; NHLPA Executive Director Donald Fehr; and standout NHL players Sidney Crosby, Henrik Lundqvist, P.K. Subban, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Parise.

See the full video here: