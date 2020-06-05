Watch now: 'White coats for black lives' flood Niagara Square

A sea of demonstrators in white lab coats flooded Niagara Square as part of downtown protests early Friday night.

[Watch now: Protesters gather in downtown Buffalo for seventh straight day]

The protesters, who held signs and yelled "Black Lives Matter," included a large contingent from University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

At about 7:15 p.m., the people in lab coats – who numbered more than 250 – arrived in the square.

They were participating in a movement called "white coats for black lives," said organizer Dr. Ashley Jeanlus, an obstetrics and gynecology resident.

"When I wanted to do a white lab coat for black lives movement here in Buffalo, I really thought it would be four residents. I am just overcome with the amount of support," Jeanlus said.

"Sometimes, with all that darkness, you need a little moment of lightness, and I actually did not think it would turn out this way," she said.

"White coats for black lives is a movement to show that health care professionals are here, despite the racial injustice in the world," Jeanlus added.

She called it a privilege to wear a white lab coat and noted that those who wear them possess the possibility to make a change in the systemic racism that pervades the culture.

Inside the square, Jeanlus lead the assembled medical students as they kneeled in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in tribute to George Floyd, the 46-year-old Minneapolis man who died after a police officer used his knee to press into Floyd’s neck during as arrest on May 25.

"We have to support our patients, obviously. We see it every day, especially in Buffalo, but even in the communities we came from that the health disparities is 100% a crisis within the health care communities," said Dr. Marc Fawd, who also is a resident in obstetrics.

"So we need to show the support for each other, as healthcare workers, and we support our patients. It’s the only way we can figure out how to make change, and so that all patients get equal care and equal access to care," Fawd said.

Dr. Elle Fisch, another resident in obstetrics and gynecology, said it was important for her to take part in Friday’s demonstration.

"Ashley, who organized it, is one of our co-residents for OB-GYN, who we see every day, and health disparities relating to black births – infant/maternal mortalities – so, it’s very important to be here for our patients and to support our colleagues and to support the black people of Buffalo," Fisch said.