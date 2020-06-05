Watch now: Calm prevails as protests in Buffalo grow larger

Protesters took to the streets for the seventh straight day Friday, a day after two Buffalo police officers shoved and seriously injured a 75-year-old protester in an incident that angered many in the community and drew international criticism.

Crowds in the hundreds – a significant uptick from what it had been in recent days – peacefully marched and demonstrated in downtown Buffalo.

Hundreds also marched peacefully early Friday night in Niagara Falls.

Shortly before Buffalo’s citywide curfew went into effect at 8 p.m., hundreds of demonstrators remained in Niagara Square, but nearly the entire crowd dispersed as the curfew took effect.

A large group departed the square and marched up the middle of Niagara Street with several police cars following behind.

At about 8:15 p.m., only a few demonstrators remained and there was little visible police presence. A group that left the square marched up to Bidwell Parkway.

Protesters later returned to the square, and there were about 75 demonstrators there just before 10:30 p.m. The gathering, which slowly shrank as time went on, included people in cars and riding bicycles.

Police in the vicinity kept an eye on the scene from the fringes.

Two groups of police officers boarded buses outside police headquarters at about 10:40 p.m. and departed the area.

It was a markedly different scene than what played out Thursday night, when about 40 police officers in tactical gear arrived just after 8 p.m. to clear Niagara Square of remaining protesters.

Two of the officers pushed a 75-year-old protester, who fell backwards and struck his head on the sidewalk.

The scene, captured on video by a WBFO reporter, went viral across the globe Thursday night.

The video had been viewed 73 million times on Twitter as of early Friday night.

Dan Lusk, of Buffalo, said he came to Niagara Square to participate in the protest. He described it as an important moment in history.

“Thirty years from now, I don’t want to tell my grandkids I was at home watching Netflix,” Lusk said. “I want to be on the right side of history.”

Dan Lusk said he came to participate in an important moment in history: “Thirty years from now, I don’t want to tell my grandkids I was at home watching Netflix. I want to be on the right side of history.” pic.twitter.com/vLBPbWHcas — Jay Tokasz (@JayTokasz) June 5, 2020

Lusk waved a large white flag painted with a peace symbol and carried a sign that read: "Good Cops Wouldn't Stand for Bad Cops."

“What happened yesterday is only making it worse,” Lusk said. “I turned on CNN and there’s our own Wolf Blitzer talking about his hometown.”

For hours on Friday, urged on by passing drivers honking their horns and motorcycles revving their engines, demonstrators in the square carried signs and chanted against various injustices, including police brutality.

The protests were loud and passionate, but orderly and nonviolent.

At about 7:15 p.m., a sea of white lab coats flooded the square, as a large contingent of people from the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences – who numbered more than 250 – arrived. They held signs and yelled, “Black Lives Matter.”

They were participating in a movement called "white coats for black lives," said organizer Dr. Ashley Jeanlus, an obstetrics and gynecology resident.

"Sometimes, with all that darkness, you need a little moment of lightness, and I actually did not think it would turn out this way," she said.

"White coats for black lives is a movement to show that health care professionals are here, despite the racial injustice in the world," Jeanlus added.

[Watch now: 'White coats for black lives' flood Niagara Square]

The group took a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in memory of George Floyd, who died in police custody May 25 in Minneapolis. That was the amount of time video showed a police officer pressed his knee into the back of Floyd’s neck.

Floyd’s death sparked ongoing protests and calls for police reform across the country.

For those minutes, the square was mostly silent, except for the waterfall in the McKinley Monument in the center of the square.