Visiting Nursing Association reaches deal with union workers

The Visiting Nursing Association of Western New York and 640 unionized employees have agreed to a one-year contract extension.

The announcement came Thursday night from Kaleida Health, with which VNA is affiliated. The workers are members of Local 1122, Communications Workers of America. The sides were negotiating a new deal when the Covid-19 pandemic erupted, so they decided on an extension through March 31, keeping most provisions of the deal unchanged.

VNA, the oldest and largest home health organization in Western New York, saw a 32% drop in patient admissions and a 68% reduction in rehabilitation admissions at the height of the pandemic, Kaleida said. The figures are rebounding, but remain about 15% below pre-pandemic levels.

Normally, VNA serves more than 27,000 patients with staffers making more than 530,000 home visits a year.

Like other health care entities, VNA imposed management pay cuts and voluntary furloughs during the crisis, but they didn't fully offset its revenue losses, Kaleida said.