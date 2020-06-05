Uprising against racism has deep roots in Buffalo bias

By Ryan Glauser

The killing of George Floyd has sparked protests throughout the U.S. against police brutality and racism toward African Americans. Last weekend, Buffalo had a similar protest, which ended in a state of emergency due acts of vandalism and a van burning in Niagara Square. People on social media call for “unity,” while simultaneously disqualifying the protests by saying, “Don’t burn my city.”

Despite our motto, “the City of Good Neighbors,” black people here have rarely experienced this brotherly love we so often profess. The African American community grew exponentially in the years prior to the Great Depression during a mass migration of former slaves and their families to Northern states during the first wave of the Great Migration. However, it was not until World War II and the massive demand for labor that the black community started to blossom in Buffalo.

Over the next three decades, the black community grew despite tremendous amounts of racist and discriminatory practices, such as red-lining, which concentrated African Americans into the poorest areas with little hope for social mobility, labor unions that replaced black workers with returning white GIs, and new highways that paved right over middle-class black neighborhoods.

By 1960, almost 70,000 African Americans called Buffalo home. While the community may have been steadily gaining economic and political power, African Americans saw only a small fraction of the economic growth experienced by white suburban families. In fact, the disparity has become so severe that in 2014 the United Nations reported Buffalo as having one of the worst rates of racially based economic inequality in the world.

In the 1960s, Buffalo experienced numerous moments of racial unrest culminating in the riots of 1967, after two decades of deindustrialization, low-quality education, inadequate social support systems, discriminatory laws and racial bigotry. Symbolic of the disregard for the black population was the new Scajaquada Expressway – built through the last black middle-class neighborhood.

In 1968, the black community erupted after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., with rioting that lasted two days. Since then, most of the region seemingly forgot about the decadeslong history of discrimination.

If we take a minute to learn and listen, however, it becomes painfully clear that the Buffalo of today has changed little since the 1960s for its black residents. This week’s protests are the result of decades of discrimination, racism and prejudiced action that we, the white people of Buffalo, have too often reinforced by sitting quietly on the side.

Ryan Glauser, a graduate of SUNY Buffalo State, is pursuing a Ph.D. in history at the University of Michigan.