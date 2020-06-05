UB athletic director Mark Alnutt on addressing racial injustice: 'We don’t want the momentum to stop'

Mark Alnutt struggled in the last week with trying to reconcile the death of George Floyd.

Then, the University at Buffalo athletic director became proactive. He put a plan together that communicates how UB’s athletic department will approach and address racial injustice in the wake of Floyd’s death.

Floyd, 46, died May 25 after Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground and put his knee on Floyd's neck, video footage showed. The video shows Floyd, a black man, pleading with the white police officer that he can't breathe. Chauvin is facing second-degree murder charges.

Alnutt’s first point of action was to mandate that every head coach of UB’s 16 teams has a conversation with their athletes and support staff, regarding Floyd’s death, race in society and protests against civil and racial injustice across the United States.

“I want to make sure that our athletic department, that we’re going to tune into this and support student-athletes and our staff,” Alnutt told the News on Thursday. “And from that, we had a mandatory head coaches meeting on Sunday, over the phone, and we had great discussion for more than an hour, in terms of our approach, and the education and resources that we can provide our student-athletes.”

The mission is personal for Alnutt, who is a parent of four children, a former football player at Missouri, and as a black administrator in Division I athletics. According to the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at the University of Central Florida, there were 24 athletic directors of color at 130 FBS schools in 2019, including 14 black athletic directors. Alnutt is one of two black athletic directors in the Mid-American Conference, along with Sean Frazier at Northern Illinois. Alnutt is also the sole black athletic director among Big 4 schools UB, Canisius, Niagara and St. Bonaventure.

Alnutt was the athletic director at Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau, Mo., in August of 2014, when the Ferguson protests took place in suburban St. Louis, following the death of Michael Brown, a black man who was fatally shot by Darren Wilson, a police officer.

“I was close to ground zero in Ferguson, and there was work that was done there,” Alnutt said. “I felt it was good work, but the other thing was, the momentum stopped. We don’t want the momentum to stop. This has to be at the forefront of what we do. This needs to be a pillar of how we develop our kids.”

At UB, Alnutt said he is committed to engaging in dialogue, continuing to educate members of the athletic department and supporting others in a respectful way.

“You can sense the emotion, the passion,” Alnutt said. “And the emotion from those who don’t understand and need help understanding.”

Alnutt initially issued a statement, posted Sunday on the UB athletic department’s Twitter and Instagram accounts.

“The racial injustices that have plagued our country in recent weeks and the events that have followed are deeply upsetting,” the statement read. “I’m very hopeful that these tragic events will lead to serious conversations about intolerance and racism that persists in our society. In order for profound change to occur, we first need to listen and learn from each other. We need to be willing to engage respectfully with each other in these difficult conversations.”

He also posted a quote from civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. -- “The time is always right to do what is right.” -- on his personal Twitter account, and his own statement.

These are difficult times but it’s time for us to come together and end this violence. We shouldn’t have another death to demand change. I pray for the #GeorgeFloyd family and our society to do what is right.”

In addition to meeting with UB’s coaches, he said he also met with its student athletic advisory committee and UB administrators via Zoom, and had a second meeting with coaches on Wednesday. Each group, he said, talked about discussions with their teams and outlined further conversations and actions.

“They’re difficult discussions to have,” Alnutt said. “People don’t want to talk about race or are uncomfortable talking about it. We need to ensure it’s okay to talk about it.

“It’s not a light switch that we turn on, and wow, everyone gets it. We’re developing leaders and my hope is that their lives will be better than what we currently live in, and their kids’ lives are better. It takes time. It takes everyone working together and having those conversations.”