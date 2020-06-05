Share this article

Think you can hike 50 miles this summer? Then here is a challenge.

Hiker Heather Houskeeper shot this photo in Hunter's Creek Park in southeast Erie County during a hike several years ago of the entire 1,000-mile Finger Lakes hiking trail, which includes branches like the Conservation Trail that stretch through the park and into the Southern Tier and other parts of Western New York. (Photo courtesy of Heather Housekeeper)
The Finger Lakes Trail Conference has launched a new virtual challenge designed to promote fitness and bring attention to a great recreational resource.

The Finger Lakes Trail includes more than 1,000 miles of trail, spanning from Allegany State Park in the West to the Catskill Mountains. It is the longest continuous footpath in the New York, passing through 21 counties and 12 state parks, and is easily accessible from each upstate metropolitan area, including Buffalo Niagara.

Participants in the FLT50 are challenged to walk, hike or run 50 miles on the trail and connect online at fingerlakestrail.org.

“We’ve got plenty of space for social distancing,” said Quinn Wright, executive director for the trail conference. “More and more people are looking for outdoor recreational activities at this time. Our hope is that the FLT50 will bring people together even as the virus is forcing us apart.”

The FLT50 is free, family-friendly and open to everyone. Participants can register online and download a printable mileage tracking form. Participants are encouraged to share stories and photos by tagging @fingerlakestrail and using #FLT50 and #fingerlakestrail.

Monthly prizes and awards are part of the challenge.

