The timing of the conversation was still on my mind as I tried to sleep Thursday night.

I had been at Niagara Square for a while, watching a crowd of protesters chanting and marching as the 8 p.m. city curfew approached, before I headed back toward the Metro Rail, figuring it was time to get some writing done.

My phone buzzed at Fountain Plaza Station. It was presiding Bishop Michael Curry in North Carolina, the kind of call you take wherever you are. Curry is an extraordinary figure in Buffalo history, raised in the Fruit Belt and now the top Episcopal prelate in the nation. He's a voice of conscience in the whirlwind surrounding the legacy of George Floyd, an African American man who died last week in Minneapolis while pinned down by a white police officer.

The timing had a striking power: I spoke with Curry a short time before a 75-year-old Buffalo activist named Martin Gugino was shoved down by two officers who were part of clearing Niagara Square. A startled Gugino backpedaled, fell backward and slammed his head off the sidewalk before he sprawled motionless, bleeding, all of it happening in a way that could have easily escaped the larger world.

Except it was captured on video by WBFO’s Mike Desmond.

Tens of millions of furious people have now watched, again and again, as Gugino is pushed to the ground. The sequence is difficult to stomach: It looks as if Gugino is simply trying to engage the officers, and their response is a harsh push and the raising of a nightstick that leads him to tumble and strike his head, which put him in the Erie County Medical Center in serious condition.

What is equally hard, maybe most unbearable, is the reaction after Gugino is hurt. One officer pauses, starts to reach down, and is hurried away by another. Many officers walk past Gugino, faces with hardly any expression, and I think most of us share the same astounded thought:

Only a day after several reflective Buffalo officers quietly knelt alongside the protesters in a gesture of community, it seemed inconceivable that no one would immediately stop and help a wounded older man, bleeding on the ground.

As for Curry, he has been in the national spotlight in the past few days, including appearances on CNN. It was in front of St. John’s, an Episcopal church in Washington, D.C., that President Donald Trump posed this week with a Bible, minutes after heavily equipped police disrupted nearby protesters. An upset Curry released a statement calling the president's walk a partisan "photo op,” and he told me his response would have been entirely different if Trump had simply asked if at some point if he could stop by to pray.

Curry also carries the perspective of an African American man raised in the heart of 1960s Buffalo, where his father served as an Episcopal priest. He remembers standing on his Goodell Street porch as a teen and seeing the haze from riots in the city. He said it was in Buffalo that he shaped his guiding philosophy.

The solutions he offers for the divisions in the nation – the only paths he sees as a way out – sounded almost as if he knew of what happened in Niagara Square, in advance.

“We’ve got to make a decision,” he said. “Are we going to be a country and a people for whom love is the logic behind every set of regulations, every procedure and the way we interact with each other?”

He emphasized that he was not being romantic but practical, that he was “not talking about a sentiment but a commitment, the kind of love that is about seeking the good and the welfare and the well-being of others, and not just myself.”

In other words, Curry was not suggesting some flowery dream from the pulpit. He was saying that the only "hard-headed" route forward is a passionate, focused effort to will ourselves toward accepting the shared humanity in the people and neighborhoods and institutions that have long been estranged not only in Buffalo, but also in cities across the nation.

The point came back to me as I watched the video, because the kind of love Curry suggests starts in the smallest ways. We style ourselves as a warm and irreverent place, “the City of Good Neighbors,” but the expressions of the officers on the video – as opposed to the contemplation of those who knelt only a day before – hardly conjure notions of that nickname.

There is scarcely any glimpse of compassion or warmth. They are approached by a guy in his 70s, and it is hard to imagine he represents a threat. All that is needed is for one officer to see Gugino as an individual, as an elder, for someone to step aside and hear him out or at least make sure he is safe, a moment of humanity that would have been not only logical but wise policing.

Instead, in an image emblematic of everything we don’t want our city to be, the officers shouted at him, knocked him down and then swept past, swarming toward another protester while Gugino's head was bleeding.

Mayor Byron Brown said he was "deeply disturbed," and Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood promised an internal investigation. But the larger questions call for a more sweeping response. While Curry acknowledged the strain on all sides in these long, tense days, he is fierce in his belief in the right to peaceful protest, and he spoke of a governing philosophy that goes like this:

“That is a spiritual compact that can undergird all our relations and debates," he said, "and we can agree and disagree but our goal is to find a way where the rights of all are protected, where law enforcement officers can do their job to protect us but to do it in ways that are just and compassionate and decent, reflective of that fundamental law and that way of love.”

What struck me most powerfully was his contention that we are at a juncture of conscience involving fateful choices “that will either be a historic tragedy or a historic opportunity.”

Not long afterward, Martin Gugino was knocked to the ground.

We can go two ways from here. One is for tensions to skyrocket and long community mistrust and separation to only intensify and for the injury endured by this 75-year-old man to become a painful and lasting symbol of how too many things remain unchanged.

Curry, I think, would hope instead that we respond like this, that the shock and sadness of what happened in the square not only reminds us exactly of what brings people to the streets but drives us toward a rethinking, a courageous new approach.

The most meaningful of tributes to George Floyd would be what Curry calls “a great awakening” that leads toward healing. Gugino's frightening moment would at least achieve some higher purpose if we use patience, diligence and – above all else – Curry's notion of practical love, an emotion that's no stranger to this city, to reshape tacit systems in place for a long, long time.

The other option? We learn to live with that video, as Buffalo.

