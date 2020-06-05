SMITH, James Carroll "Bill, Smitty, JC"

Of Williamsville, NY, entered into rest on May 30, 2020, at age 86. He is survived by children, William, Annette, James, Cathy, Julie, Betty; siblings, Thomas, Marlene and Dorothy; loving Grandpa to seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by beloved wife Santa (Alvarez) Smith, brothers Gregg, Joe, Jr., Scott; sisters, Helen and Ella; parents Catherine and Joseph Smith, Sr. A Korean War Veteran, US Air Force 4039th (SAC) and retiree of Conrail. His cremation took place on June 2, 2020.