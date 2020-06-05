Reporters' Notebook: June 5, 2020 – Farmers markets return

OLAF FUB SEZ: The final words of renowned economist John Maynard Keynes, born on this date in 1883, were: “I should have drunk more champagne.”

• • •

SEASON OPENERS – The Hamburg Farmers Market kicks off from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Municipal Parking Lot at Buffalo, Main and Union streets with more than 40 vendors.

Meanwhile, the Alden Farmers Market debuts from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Tractor Supply Plaza, 13119 Broadway. Both markets require masks and social distancing.

• • •

READY TO GO – Hosting a drive-thru chicken dinner from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday is Lt. Col. Matt Urban VFW/Amvets Post 7275 at 3741 Walden Ave., Lancaster. Dinners are $12, including three sides and dessert.

• • •

LEND A HAND – Volunteers are needed for the annual Hertel Avenue Spring Cleanup, rescheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, starting from the Garage Cafe and Lounge, 1127 Hertel near Delaware Avenue. Volunteers should bring gloves and tools. Masks will be available. Email info@northbuffalo.org.

• • •

DRIVE-IN DONATIONS – Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts host a pair of food drives from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday for the Pendleton Food Pantry. Food and personal care items can be dropped off Wendelville Fire Hall, Tonawanda Creek Road and Campbell Boulevard, Pendleton, or at the Transit Drive-In, 6655 S. Transit Road, Lockport.

Western Star Masonic Lodge 1185 will hold a food drive to benefit the Bethel Presbyterian Church Food Kitchen from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday in its parking lot at 692 Ridge Road next to Lackawanna City Hall. Checks to the food kitchen also are welcome.

• • •

CHURCH NOTE – The First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown holds a virtual Sunday School on Zoom for youngsters from pre-K to fifth grade at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. For info, call or text Wendy McCarley at 858-414-3105.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Georgia Czerniak, Eleanor Bullard, Dr. Todd Shatkin, Carol Neuhaus, Doug Allen, Gretchen Monaco, Louise Smith, Jerry Stange, Bob Knopf, Patricia Greene, Karen Mahoney, Chelsey Rogowski, Kibo Becker, Erin McSweeney, Jordan TinHan, Dave Grundy, Jane Piechocki, Mary Scherber, Michelle Safe, Jamie Loos, Randy Szymkowiak, Harry Hendrix, Joe Siebert and Michael Griffin.

AND SATURDAY – Jacob Fay, Sheila Benevento, June Feuerstein, Sheila Meegan, Mark Andol, John Kociela, Sam Grossman, Justin Beres, Molly Mazurek, Patrick Losito, Kate Mallabar, Tom Kaminski, Sean Seivert, Camille Boczar, Deborah Graff Spink, Khristin Pietraszewski Degli, Chris Young, Esther Kowal, Marc Mutka, Richard Wuertzer, Nathan Moser, Patrick Lesswing, Amy Tuzzalo and Braeden Griffin.

AND SUNDAY – Virginia McCrae, Patrick Sahr, Kim Pegula, Bill Feasley, Willie Nile, Lynn Bass, Kevin Lickers, Nicole M. Komin, Mary Anne Cappellino, Kevin McGrath, Sister Mary Amelia Pieczynski, Mickey Kelley, Rick Bugman, Vesna Novkovic, Kay Clabeaux, Kevin Carr, Kyla Hoffman, Tony Domagala, Scott Mutka, Jim Graham, Gabriel Bell, Michael Bell, Zoey Hawkins, Nancy Bartkowiak, Ellen Keane, Matt Griffin and Ray Witzleben.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.