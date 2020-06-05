RATAJCZAK, Felix R. "Sonny"

Passed away June 3, 2020, under the care of Niagara Hospice. Born February 16, 1944 in Buffalo, he was the son of Felix and Helen (Stalica) Ratajczak. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 50 years, Carol (Wozniak) Ratajczak on August 26, 2019. Felix is survived by his children Robert (Kimberly) Ratajczak and Stacey (Bret) Wolter; grandsons Dylan Ratajczak, Nathan and Nolan Wolter; sister Dolly Handzlik, John, Valorie, John, and Christina Wozniak, and his late sisters Dorothy Drabek, Elenor Kohl, and Florence Gajewski; also several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held for immediate family. Donations to Niagara Hospice would be appreciated. Visit pruddenandkandt.com.