Police cross the line, document the need for new thinking

It’s difficult to say which is the most appalling sight in the video from Thursday night’s ugly scene in front of City Hall. Is it when two police officers shoved a 75-year-old protester to the pavement, or when one officer leaned over the man with his baton before he was swept along in the group of uniformed police, leaving the injured man to bleed?

WBFO reporter Mike Desmond recorded the scene in a video that has been viewed millions of times on social media. The Buffalo Police Department announced it was suspending two officers involved in the incident and ordering an Internal Affairs investigation. In response, all 57 members of the police department’s Emergency Response Team resigned on Friday. Their outrage is misplaced.

The investigations should not stop there. There’s good reason for the state Attorney General’s Office or U.S. Justice Department to review the case and weigh charges against the offending officers. Thanks to video footage, the facts are plain to see.

The week’s events began with protests last Saturday night, in response to the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old father who died on May 25 after a police office knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. Saturday’s peaceful demonstration was followed by an evening of rioting and looting. Mayor Byron W. Brown ordered an 8 p.m. curfew for much of the week, trying to keep order and stop further violence.

Unrest returned on Monday night along Bailey Avenue. An SUV drove through a line of police officers near the Northeast District police station, leaving a state trooper hospitalized with a shattered pelvis and broken leg. The driver and another occupant of the SUV had gunshot wounds, state police said, though it was unclear when they were shot. The Buffalo police that night deployed pepper balls to deal with protesters outside the station.

The incident on Thursday, just a few hours after the funeral service for Floyd in Minneapolis, showed it’s not only demonstrators who can develop a mob mentality. The lines of helmeted police officers and state troopers looked like a military force deployed to break up a riot, rather than simply enforce a curfew. The sight of the white-haired protester, identified as Martin Gugino, being swept aside by officers wearing helmets and wielding batons called to mind the famous photograph of a lone protester in Beijing who stood in front of a column of tanks leaving Tiananmen Square in June 1989, a scene we didn’t expect to see echoed in Niagara Square, even in microcosm.

Why do the men and women whose job it is to protect and serve the citizens of Buffalo need to look and act like a military force? It’s a trend that exists throughout the country, thanks partly to a Pentagon program called 1033, which allows the Department of Defense to send surplus military equipment to police and sheriffs. Some police forces deploy armored vehicles, weaponized aircraft, drones, Stingray surveillance equipment and grenade launchers. That contributes to an unhealthy culture of militarization in police departments.

The “war on crime” mentality also reflects the way officers are trained. Campaign Zero, an organization devoted to finding policy-based solutions to police brutality, says that police recruits spend on average 58 hours learning how to shoot a gun, but just eight hours on learning de-escalation techniques for violent situations.

Police do face potentially deadly threats on a daily basis. They are trained to react quickly, told that hesitation can be deadly. Better training methods would stress putting the risks in perspective and make them less likely to reach unnecessarily for lethal force. And make no mistake: That’s what Thursday night’s peremptory shove could easily have become. What was the point, beyond self-importance? Why not take the man by the elbows and walk him away?

Officers would also benefit from anti-bias training that helps them to treat white and black citizens the same. The killings of Floyd and Breona Taylor, the 26-year-old African American woman who police shot to death in her own home in Louisville, Ky., in March, have opened many more eyes to the ways that police use lethal force against people of color much more frequently than with white citizens.

Last Monday, a black man named Miles Carter was driven to the ground by police during a TV interview with WIVB Channel 4. Video shows Carter speaking, with his hands up, saying “my mosque is over on Genesee Street,” when police with dogs and batons tackled him from behind.

The protester in Niagara Square was shoved, not shot. And he is a white man, so no racial biases came into play. But those facts do little to counteract the justified outrage expressed all across the country on Friday as the video of the encounter played on TV, phone and computer screens.

Earlier Thursday, Mayor Brown told protesters in Niagara Square that he will formally outlaw the use of chokeholds by Buffalo police. It sends the right signal, even if it’s more of a formality: Police officers aren’t trained to perform chokeholds and no policy allows them.

But this is a moment for city and police leaders, here and across the country, to reimagine how policing works. The genie that came out of the bottle in Minneapolis isn’t going to go back in. We hope all police departments will read this correctly, especially in Buffalo, where Thursday night’s act of thuggery shows there is a long way to go.