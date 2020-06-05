Share this article

Outer Harbor will host drive-in movies

"Frozen 2" is the first film in the new drive-in series at the Outer Harbor. (Image courtesy of Disney)
A free summer drive-in movie series focusing on family films will debut at the Outer Harbor.

The series will show two movies each night with films at 4 p.m. (gates open at 2 p.m.) and 8 p.m. (gates open at 6:30 p.m.); a ticket is needed for each movie (not each date).

Here's the schedule:

June 13

4 p.m. "Frozen 2"

8 p.m. "E.T."

July 11

4 p.m. "The Lion King"

8 p.m. "Grease"

Aug. 15

4 p.m. "Onward"

8 p.m.. "Jurassic Park"

You must get tickets in advance via Eventbrite.com. One ticket is needed per vehicle and will be valid for the one movie listed on the ticket. If you don't have a ticket in advance, you won't be allowed in. Outside food and beverages are permitted and food trucks will be on-site. Cars will be spaced out 6 feet in the order they arrive. Face masks are encouraged when outside of vehicles. Event is rain or shine.

Toni RubertoToni Ruberto– Toni Ruberto is the editor of the print and digital editions of Gusto. She also writes about movies and music for The Buffalo News.

