Mychajliw ad for NY-27 features urban unrest

Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)
It didn't take long for Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw to rush scenes of urban unrest into an ad for his race for Congress.

Riot police and a shot of a man trying to set fire to Buffalo City Hall are featured in the opening seconds of Mychajliw's latest ad, which begins running on Buffalo television stations on Monday.

"Like you, I’m worried about America," Mychajliw says in the ad. "Rioters are attacking police and destroying businesses. We cannot sit back and let these bad actors go unpunished. That’s why I’m running for Congress – because we need strong leaders who will listen, find solutions and lead our country to a better place."

The ad never mentions George Floyd, the man who died when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd's death prompted protests around the nation, and some – including those in Buffalo – devolved into looting and violence.

Mychajliw is seeking the Republican nomination for Congress in a June 23 primary in New York's 27th Congressional District. State Sen. Chris Jacobs and lawyer Beth Parlato are also running in the primary.

